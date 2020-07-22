Himalayan Bank Ltd Provides Goods To Siddhi Memorial Foundation

Ashoke SJB Rana, CEO of Himalayan Bank Limited handed over donated goods to Siddhi Memorial Foundation Siddhi Memorial Hospital for Women and Children as well as old age home amid a function.

During the program, other Executive Officers of the Bank were also present.

Under the Corporate Social Responsibility, Himalayan Bank Limited has donated 50 KG capacity washing machine along with 15 KG capacity hydro extractor worth of Rs.500.000.00.

Similarly, the bank has printed and provided 10,000 piece of OPD book worth of Rs. 157653.00 earlier.

Siddhi Memorial Hospital for Women and Children under Siddhi Memorial Foundation is a renowned hospital established in Bhaktapur in 2059 B.S which has been serving and specially taking care of women and children related diseases. With the help and support of national and international supporters, the foundation has been running the old age home to serve the needy ones.