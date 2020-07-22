With Two COVID-19 Deaths Including A Chinese National, Death Toll Reaches 42

July 22, 2020, 6:40 p.m.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed two COVID-19 deaths today.

“A 60-year old male of Dhanusa, Janakpur Sub-metropolitan City died while receiving treatment at BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS), Dharan on July 21,” said Professor Dr. Gautam.

After sensing some health problems, he was admitted to BPKIHS on July 17, where he tested positive for COVID-19.

Similarly, a 49-year old Chinese national, infected with SARS-CoV-2, breathed her last today morning while receiving treatment at TU Teaching Hospital (TUTH), Maharajgunj, said Dr. Gautam.

With this, the COVID-19 death toll has reached 42 and the COVID-19 caseload stands at 18,094, including 12,684 cases of recovery.

