Nepal COVID-19 Cases Reached 18,241 With 147 New Cases

July 23, 2020, 4:40 p.m.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 147 new cases of COVID-19 today. With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 18,241.More

Professor Dr. Gautam said that 147 persons were found with the virus infection in the 3,481 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours.

He said that 156 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 70. 39. With this total recovery cases reached to 12,840 and 43 death cases.

