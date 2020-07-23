Trump To Send 'Surge' Of Hundreds Of Federal Agents To Cities

Trump To Send 'Surge' Of Hundreds Of Federal Agents To Cities

July 23, 2020, 8:53 a.m.

President Donald Trump is to send "a surge" of federal security forces to US cities in a crackdown on crime.

Chicago and two other Democratic-run cities are being targeted in the Republican president's move, amid a spike in violence.

But federal deployments in Portland, Oregon, have proved controversial. Local officials say they have raised tensions amid ongoing protests.

Law and order has become a key plank of Mr Trump's re-election bid in November.

Since the death on 25 May of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota, there have been protests - sometimes descending into civil disorder - in scores of US cities.

Meanwhile, gun violence has spiked in metropolitan areas including New York City, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Chicago and Milwaukee.

What is Operation Legend?

It is named after a four-year-old boy, LeGend Taliferro, who was fatally shot in the face while sleeping in his family home in Kansas City in June. The boy's mother joined the president at Wednesday's announcement.

The operation will see agents from the FBI, Marshals Service and other federal agencies work with local law enforcement, according to the US Department of Justice.

Mr Trump - whose opinion poll numbers have been slumping amid a coronavirus-crippled US economy - said: "This rampage of violence shocks the conscience of our nation."

In pictures: Portland's 'Wall of Moms'

The president, who accuses Democrats of being weak on crime, said: "In recent weeks there has been a radical movement to defend, dismantle and dissolve our police department."

He blamed this for "a shocking explosion of shootings, killings, murders and heinous crimes of violence".

"This bloodshed must end," he said. "This bloodshed will end."

He added: "No mother should ever have to cradle her dead child in her arms simply because politicians refused to do what is necessary to secure their neighbourhood and to secure their city."

US Attorney General William Barr, who was also with Mr Trump, said they had sent about 200 federal agents to Kansas City, Missouri, would send a "comparable" number to Chicago, and about 35 others to Albuquerque, New Mexico.

More than $60m in federal grants is also being made available so that more police officers can be hired in the affected cities.

Mr Barr said the expanded federal law enforcement would involve "classic crime fighting", unlike the deployment of Department of Homeland Security agents to "defend against riots and mob violence" in Portland.

The attorney general previously announced a similar federal crackdown on spiking crime levels in seven US cities last December.

Source: BBC

Agencies

South Korea's Economy Shrinks 2.9% In Q2, Worst Since 1997 Financial Crisis
Jul 23, 2020
Pakistan Anger As Video Shows Reporter Matiullah Jan Abduction
Jul 22, 2020
Ethiopian Renaissance Dam Controversy: Egypt And Sudan For More Negotiations On Flow of Water In Nile
Jul 22, 2020
Massive Protest Held In Toronto Against Chinese Communist Regime For Its Expansionist Policies
Jul 21, 2020
UK Suspends Extradition Treaty With Hong Kong
Jul 21, 2020

More on US And Canada

US President Trump Encourages Americans To Wear Masks By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Trump Rules Out National Mask Mandate By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 3 hours ago
Dr Anthony Fauci Calls White House Attacks 'Bizarre' By Newspapers 1 week ago
Trump Administration Withdrawal The Rule On International Students By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Trump Signed Executive Order Ending Preferential Treatment For Hong Kong By Reuters 1 week, 1 day ago
Donald Trump Finally Wears Mask In Public By Agencies 1 week, 4 days ago

The Latest

Nepal Has Still Huge Risk Of The COVID-19: WHO Representative To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 23, 2020
South Korea's Economy Shrinks 2.9% In Q2, Worst Since 1997 Financial Crisis By Agencies Jul 23, 2020
Generally Cloudy Throughout The Country, Heavy Rain Likely In Province 1, 2, Bagmati And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 23, 2020
Nepali Company Build Up Nepal Engineering Wins UN STI Award By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 23, 2020
Hepatitis Campaign Through Pharmacies By Smita Rawal Jul 22, 2020
Aloft Kathmandu Celebrated The First Anniversary By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 22, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75