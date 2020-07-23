US Embassy In Kathmandu Clarifies On Resumption Of Visa Service

The U.S. Embassy in Kathmandu said that it does not have exact timeline for restarting Consular service in Nepal. The Embassy in its Facebook page said that it will resume the service as soon as it can in accordance with international health guidelines and the U.S. Department of State policy. More

“Due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 situation, we, unfortunately, cannot provide an exact timeline for restarting visa services, but we will resume as soon as we can in accordance with international health guidelines and the U.S. Department of State policy,” writes Embassy in its Facebook page.

“The U.S. Embassy in Kathmandu has received many questions recently about the resumption of visa processing and the availability of appointments. In accordance with U.S. government policy and to ensure the safety of our American and Nepali staff, as well as Nepali visa applicants, all routine visa processing has been suspended. We will share any updates as soon as we can. We understand that the suspension of visa services has caused difficulty and anxiety for prospective Nepali visitors to the U.S., and we appreciate your patience and understanding. “