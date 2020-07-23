Zonta Club Of Kathmandu To Work Together With Nepal Police To Fight Against Domestic Violence

Zonta Club Of Kathmandu To Work Together With Nepal Police To Fight Against Domestic Violence

July 23, 2020, 9:05 p.m.

Zonta Club of Kathmandu, which has been working towards women rights and empowerment, has announced its initiative in collaboration with the Nepal Police to support the fight against Domestic Violence amongst women. Through this initiative, Zonta Club of Kathmandu has partnered with a team of 14 well renowned law practitioners and the Nepal Police in an effort to provide legal advice and consultations to the victims of domestic violence.

The victims will be provided free legal assistance if she is in need of any kind of help to file a case, compliant or require any other legal advises. Any domestic violence victim who has contacted Nepal Police by dialing 100 would be immediately provided with a legal consultant and other legal services directly via phone.

This initiative has been formed under the supervision of D.I.G Bishwa Pokhrel and S.S.P Kiran Bajracharya who has acknowledged to provide full support and cooperation to carry the work from today onwards. Along with this, Advocate Ratna Karki chairs the Zonta Advocacy Committee.

To combat the spread of COVID-19, Nepal government had imposed a nationwide lockdown from March 25, 2020 and since then there has been an increase in the number of domestic violence as many are trapped in home with their abusers. As a response, Zonta has taken up the initiative along with the support of the Nepal Police with the aim to support vulnerable women and the fight against domestic violence amongst women.

Zontian Seema Golchha, the President of Zonta Club of Kathmandu share, “There has been a rise in domestic violence since the lockdown was declared. Vulnerable women are trapped with their abusers at homes making them more vulnerable. We hope that along with the Nepal Police and the lawyers in our support, we will be able to assist the victims and further fight against domestic violence”

Zonta International, founded in 1919, is a leading global organization of professionals, empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy. Under the umbrella of Zonta

International, Zonta Club of Kathmandu was established in 2012. It is a legally registered NGO in

Kathmandu and has been working on the advancement of the status of women with the objective to improve the economic, education, health, and issues related to youth and violence against women at the national and local level through service and advocacy.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

World Bank Projects Nepal’s Growth At 2.1 Percent In FY2021 Due To The Pandemic
Jul 23, 2020
JICA Nepal Signs Grant Assistance For School Sector Development Education
Jul 23, 2020
Nepal’s Parliamentary Committee Directed The Government To Send Experts To Collect Evidences On Birthplace Of Lord Ram
Jul 23, 2020
India's Electricity Demand Badly Hit From COVID-19
Jul 23, 2020
Millions Of Children Affected By Devastating Flooding In South Asia: UNICEF
Jul 23, 2020

More on News

Nepal’s Parliamentary Committee Directed The Government To Send Experts To Collect Evidences On Birthplace Of Lord Ram By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 52 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Added 9 More COVID-19 Cases On Thursday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 26 minutes ago
Online Classes Resumed By Private Schools By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 5 minutes ago
US Embassy In Kathmandu Clarifies On Resumption Of Visa Service By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 10 minutes ago
Nepali Company Build Up Nepal Engineering Wins UN STI Award By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 6 minutes ago
Minister Pun Directed To Hold Talks With India On Inundation And Flood By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago

The Latest

World Bank Projects Nepal’s Growth At 2.1 Percent In FY2021 Due To The Pandemic By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 23, 2020
JICA Nepal Signs Grant Assistance For School Sector Development Education By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 23, 2020
India's Electricity Demand Badly Hit From COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 23, 2020
Millions Of Children Affected By Devastating Flooding In South Asia: UNICEF By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 23, 2020
Nepal’s COVID-19 Situation Update By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 23, 2020
China's Sinopharm Says Coronavirus Vaccine Could Be Ready By Year-End By Reuters Jul 23, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75