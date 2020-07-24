Nag Panchami 2020: Puja And Significance

Nag Panchami 2020: Puja And Significance

July 24, 2020, 8:44 p.m.

Nag Panchami will be observed tomorrow, July 25. It is one of the oldest festivals celebrated across Nepal India, during the rainy season.

All, Hindu Nepali paste Nag at the front door for the protection and prosperity on the day. This is also the day regarded as the beginning of winter.

Nag Panchami 2020: Nag Panchami is another significant day in the month of Sawan. Nag Panchami will be observed tomorrow, July 25. As the name suggests, the day is dedicated to the Naga Devta or the snake god.

Nag Panchami is also one of the oldest festivals celebrated across Nepal and India, during the rainy season. Sawan or Shravan, a most auspicious month in the Hindu calendar, that corresponds to July-August.

Nag Panchami is also known as Nag Chaturthi or Nagul Chavithi. Nag Panchami is observed few days after most states and this year. People will observe festival in Nagdaha of Patan and Taudaha of Kathmandu. People will visit Katuwal Daha.

The main ritual is offering milk to the Nag Devta or the snake god. Offering milk to snakes is an old tradition in India on panchami tithi and it is said that the ritual keeps evil away. Many also observe fast on that day. Food made with milk as a key ingredient is also offered as prashad to the god.

People are known to make snake idols with clay at home for puja. Milk, turmeric, kumkum and flowers are used for puja. Flowers and milk are also kept near the burrows and holes where snakes may be found.

In Nepal, devotees pray to several snake gods on Nag Panchami. Some among them are Ananta, Vasuki, Shesha, Padma, Kambala and Kaliya.

It is not clear when exactly Naga Panchami started. Snakes have long been linked with many Gods in Hindu mythology. The 'snake with six heads' or 'Sheshnag' was the vehicle of Lord Vishnu and according to some scriptures, the world rests on the head of the Sheshnag.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

KOICA And MoHP Sign Agreement To Empower Rural Community
Jul 24, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Kathmandu Reported 9 New Cases, Risk Intensifies
Jul 24, 2020
Nepal’s Total COVID-19 Case Reached 18374 With 133 New Cases On Friday
Jul 24, 2020
Bhuwan KC Filed A Defamation Case Against Actress Samragya At Kathmandu District Court
Jul 24, 2020
Sitapali Acid Throwing Accused Made public
Jul 24, 2020

More on Festivals and Culture

Shravan Monday2020: Unlike Any Other By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 12 hours ago
Gathemangal or Ghantakarna Chaturdashi Observed In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 13 hours ago
Shravan Sankrati: Day Against Luto (Scabies) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Indian Royal Dynasty Keep Control Of One Of World's Richest Temples By Reuters 1 week, 3 days ago
The Reconstruction Of Ranipokhari Will Complete Within Two Months By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
Rato Machhindranth Chariot Festival Suspended Due To Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 2 days ago

The Latest

KOICA And MoHP Sign Agreement To Empower Rural Community By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 24, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Kathmandu Reported 9 New Cases, Risk Intensifies By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 24, 2020
Nepal’s Total COVID-19 Case Reached 18374 With 133 New Cases On Friday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 24, 2020
Bhuwan KC Filed A Defamation Case Against Actress Samragya At Kathmandu District Court By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 24, 2020
Sitapali Acid Throwing Accused Made public By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 24, 2020
Nepal-India Cooperation In Hydroelectricity Sector Discussed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 24, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75