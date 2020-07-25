Heavy Rain Is Likely In Bagmati, Province 5, Karnali And Sudurpaschim

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of the country. There are chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Bagmati Province, Province 5, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of the country, chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Province 1.

Monsoon trough is over Utter Pradesh close to Nepal and it is now moving north. As Northward shift of monsoon trough for nearly 4-5 days, there will likely to be rain all over Nepal.