Heavy Rain Is Likely In Bagmati, Province 5, Karnali And Sudurpaschim

Heavy Rain Is Likely In Bagmati, Province 5, Karnali And Sudurpaschim

July 25, 2020, 7:55 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of the country. There are chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Bagmati Province, Province 5, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of the country, chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Province 1.

Monsoon trough is over Utter Pradesh close to Nepal and it is now moving north. As Northward shift of monsoon trough for nearly 4-5 days, there will likely to be rain all over Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

District Administration Office Imposes Indefinite Curfew In Birjung From Today To Curb COVID-19 Spread
Jul 25, 2020
Nag Panchami Today
Jul 25, 2020
US Announces Guidelines Blocking New International Students Including Nepali
Jul 25, 2020
Heavy Rains Likely Between 27th-30 July In Nepal Flood Situation May Turn Worse In Nepal’s Terai
Jul 25, 2020
Nag Panchami 2020: Puja And Significance
Jul 24, 2020

More on Weather

Light To Moderate Rain To Continue In Province 1,2, Bagmati,Gandaki and Province 5 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Generally Cloudy Throughout The Country, Heavy Rain Likely In Province 1, 2, Bagmati And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Province 1,2,Bagmati And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
Rainfall To Continue Till July 22nd Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 8 hours ago
Moderate To Heavy Rain Likely To Occur In Many Places Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 7 hours ago
Chances Of Heavy Rainfalls In Province 2, Bagmati, Gandaki, Karnali and Sudur Paschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

District Administration Office Imposes Indefinite Curfew In Birjung From Today To Curb COVID-19 Spread By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 25, 2020
Nag Panchami Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 25, 2020
WHO Reports Record Daily Coronavirus Cases,India Reports The Highest Number of Cases By Agencies Jul 25, 2020
US Announces Guidelines Blocking New International Students Including Nepali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 25, 2020
Heavy Rains Likely Between 27th-30 July In Nepal Flood Situation May Turn Worse In Nepal’s Terai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 25, 2020
Nag Panchami 2020: Puja And Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 24, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75