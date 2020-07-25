Nepal’s Total COVID-19 Case Reached 18483 With 109 New Cases On Saturday

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 109 New Cases. With this COVID-19 caseload reached at 18,483.More

The new cases were detected in Jhapa, Khotang, Saptatri, Parsa, Rautahat, Sarlahi, Chitwan, Bara, Makwanpur, Nawalparasi, Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Achcham, Gulmi, Kapilvastu, Palpa, Banke, Bardiya, Dang, Tanahun, Kalikot, Dailekh, Humla, Jajarkot, Mugu, Surkhet, Dadeldhura, Doti and Baitadi.

Similarly, 106 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 70.6 percent.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 18,483 including 13,053 cases of recovery and 45 deaths.