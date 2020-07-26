Eastern Chitwan To Receive Reliable, Regular And Qualitative Electricity

The construction of the Eastern Chitwan 132-33-11 kV substation has completed. Build to improve the quality and reliability of electricity supply in eastern Chitwan including Ratnanagr, Khairani, Rapti and Kalika Municipality, the substation will drastically improve the quality of electricity supply in the areas.

Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Kul Man Ghising has informed that the substation has successfully charged line in and line out of the electricity from Chitwan-Hetauda 132 kV transmission line.

The substation was built to line in and line out electricity from the Hetauda-Bharatpur Transmission line to supply eastern Chitwan. MD Ghising said out of two 132-33 kV 30 MVA transformer, one has already charged and now another will be charged giving load to charged one.

For the distribution of local consumer from here, 16.6 MVA transformers for 33-11 kV has already charged. “We have been working for the operation of the substation automation system and to supply electricity through 11 kV feeders within a week,” said MD Ghising.

He said that following the operation of the substation the electricity leakage will be reduced by 4-5 percent and consumers will receive qualitative, reliable and adequate energy. This will also end forceful load-shedding due to the overload of the transmission-line during the summer session.

Currently, eastern Chitwan is receiving the electricity from 132 kV station of Bharatpur through 21 kilometers long 33 kV transmission of 33-11 kV Chainpur substation. Due to the long transmission line, eastern Chitwan has been facing the problems of line fault, tripping, low voltage and other technical leakage.

Following the operation of this substation, the load of the Bharatpur substation will also be reduced.

Under the investment of the government of Nepal, a substation has constructed in Hardi ward 6 of Rapti Municipality. The total cost of the project is around 5.4 million dollars. Started the construction in 2072/073 fiscal years with an objective to complete it by last April. It was delayed by a few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

Under the project, a 33 kV 10-kilometer transmission line is also expanded from Hardi to Parsa.

Enhancement Of Damak and Bardghat substation

Similarly, the capacity of substations in Damak and Bardaghat also enhanced. Under Nepal Electricity’s objective to make a distribution system organized, reliable and effective, two substations have been completed in Damak of Jhapa and Bardghat of Nawalparasi.

According to Bajrabhushan Chaudhari, deputy executive director of the Transmission Directorate of NEA, a new 63 MVA power transformer of 132-33 kV Padajnugi Substation of Damak has charged. After this, the substation’s capacity enhanced to 93 MVA. Chaudhari said that following the charging of an additional 63 MVA’s new transformer, the power supply in Damak will be more reliable and qualitative.

Similarly, 132-11 kV and 22.5 MVA Power Transformer is added to enhance the capacity of the Bardaghat substation. The new power transformer is added along with the existing 7 MVA transformers. The capacity of substation reached to 45 MVA.

Nepal Electricity Authority has been enhancing the capacity of substations by strengthening the transmission line to improve the quality and reliability of electricity supply aiming to exist industrial areas and new corridors.