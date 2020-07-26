Nepal Records 130 New COVID-19 Cases And Total Reaches 18,613

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 130 new cases. With this COVID-19 caseload reached at 18,613. More

Similarly, 75 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 70.5 per cent.

Currently, there are 5,440 active cases of COVID-19 and 17,903 are in quarantine.

With this, the national COVID-19 caseload has reached 18,613 including 13,128 cases of recovery and 45 death cases.