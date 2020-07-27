3 COVID-19 Death In A Single Day

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in the daily press briefing today has confirmed three COVID-19 deaths today. With this, the COVID-19 death toll has reached 48 in Nepal.

A 65-year old COVID-19 patient of Birgunj Metropolitan City-10 died on July 26 while receiving treatment at the Gandak Temporary COVID-19 Hospital, Birgunj, informed. A 36-year old male of Sahid Nagar Municipality, Dhanusa, who had tested positive for COVID-19, breathed his last on July 26.

After his health condition deteriorated, the hospital referred him to BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS), Dharan. He died on the way, while he was being taken to BPKIHS, said Dr. Gautam.

A 60-year old male COVID-19 patient of Bara died today, while receiving treatment at TU Teaching Hospital, Maharajgunj.