Generally Cloudy And Rain Likely In Bagmati Province

The axis of Monsoon trough is presently passing through South of Nepal’s border closer in eastern Nepal. During the next 24 hours, light to moderate rains are expected over central and eastern Nepal due to widespread monsoon activity. There will be generally cloudy throughout an the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be light to moderate rain is likely to continue at some places of the country.

Light to moderate rain is likely to continue at some places of the country and there are chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati, Province 5 and Gandaki.

From 27 July, the monsoon trough will likely to move towards closer to Nepal. There will likely to have heavy rains at some places and floods.