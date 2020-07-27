Nepal’s Total COVID-19 Case Reached 18752 With 139 New Cases And 626 Recovery

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 139 New Cases. With this COVID-19 caseload reached at 18,752.

He said that 626 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 73.35 per cent.

Currently, there are 4,950 active cases of COVID-19 and 16,379 people, mostly the returnees from abroad, are in quarantine.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 18,752 including 13,754 cases of recovery and 48 death cases.