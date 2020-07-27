Second Sombar Of Shrawan Month: Few Rushing To Shiva Temple

Today is the second Sombar of Shrawan under Vikram Sambat. Despite COVID-19 Pandemic and closure of the temples, devotees are gathered at various Shiva Temples today. They performed puja from outside.

Due to the possibility of the spread of infections, the government has decided to shut down all the temples.

Mondays are very important in the month of Shravan. Devotees of Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati keep Sawan Somwar Vrat. Read on to know more about the Sawan Somwar of this year.

The Shravan month as per the Vikram Sambat calendar began on July 16. And today is the second Sawan Somwar as per the calendar that follows the Lunar cycle which starts after the New Moon Day.

The Shravan month is significant because it is associated with the Samudra Manthan event that took place between the Asuras and the Devas in the Satyuga. When the poison named Halahala emerged from the cosmic ocean (Kshira Sagara), Lord Shiva consumed it to save creation from massive destruction. Therefore, Lord Shiva devotees worship Shiva on this day and express their gratitude to him by keeping a vrat. It is also believed to be the month when Mata Parvati was blessed with the boon of having Lord Shiva as her husband. Therefore, wedded couples jointly observe a vrat for a blissful married life, while unmarried girls seek Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati's blessings to get a husband of their choice.