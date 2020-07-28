Aishwarya And Daughter Aaradhya Test Negative For COVID-19, Return Home

Aishwarya And Daughter Aaradhya Test Negative For COVID-19, Return Home

July 28, 2020, 7:31 a.m.

Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan were discharged from Nanavati hospital on Monday afternoon after testing negative for coronavirus.

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya were discharged from Nanavati hospital on Monday afternoon after testing negative for Covid-19, even as Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and his son and actor Abhishek remained hospitalized. They are likely to be discharged later this week.

Aishwarya had tested positive on July 12, a day after Amitabh and Abhishek tested positive and were admitted to Nanavati hospital. She was hospitalized five days later after developing slight fever and mild symptoms along with her daughter.

Abhishek tweeted on Monday, “Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff.”

Later, Amitabh Bachchan also shared a touching tweet. It read I couldn’t control my tears when I came to know that my little one and daughter-in-law are safe. Thank you, god)”

Sources said Abhishek and Amitabh remain stable. They had a fever and mild symptoms following which they were hospitalized.

Source: The Indian Express

Agencies

Baloch, Sindhi Pro-Freedom Organisations To Form United Front To fight Pak
Jul 28, 2020
Xi Jinping Plans To Control Pakistan's Politics, Economy Via CPEC Authority
Jul 28, 2020
DPM Pokharel And The US Ambassador Discussed Issues Related To Bilateral Cooperation
Jul 27, 2020
Global COVID-19 Cases Reaches 16 Million, North Korea Reports First Case
Jul 27, 2020
Juventus Win Serie A Title For Ninth Consecutive Season, Cristiano Ronaldo Score Opening Goal
Jul 27, 2020

More on Entertainment

Bhuwan KC Filed A Defamation Case Against Actress Samragya At Kathmandu District Court By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Her Daughter Aaradhya Admited To Hospital By Agencies 1 week, 3 days ago
Aishwarya Rai And Aaradhya Bachchan Test Positive For Coronavirus By Agencies 2 weeks, 2 days ago
Amitabh Bachchan Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Admitted To Nanavati Hospital By News Desk 2 weeks, 2 days ago
Actor Samragyee RL Shah Narrates How Nepali Actors Face Sexual And Mental Harassment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 4 days ago
Nepal’s Former Princes Himani Performed Dance With Her Daughters By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 2 weeks ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Reports 53 COVID-19 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 28, 2020
Nepal Added 311 New Cases Of COVID-19, Total Case Count Reaches 19,063 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 28, 2020
Geologists Recommend Shift 10 Houses In Durlung By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 28, 2020
Baloch, Sindhi Pro-Freedom Organisations To Form United Front To fight Pak By Agencies Jul 28, 2020
Four Persons Die In Landslide In Baglung By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 28, 2020
Xi Jinping Plans To Control Pakistan's Politics, Economy Via CPEC Authority By Agencies Jul 28, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75