Nepal Added 311 New Cases Of COVID-19, Total Case Count Reaches 19,063

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 311 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

With this, the national COVID-19 case count has reached 19,063 including 13,875 cases of recovery and 49 death cases.

He said that in 5,032 Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests performed in the last 24 hours 311 persons were found with the virus infection.

According to Professor Dr. Gautm, 121 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus.

The recovery rate now stands at 72.08 per cent. Currently, there are 5,129 active cases of virus infection and 15,331 people, mostly the returnees from abroad, are in quarantine.