Nepal Is Preparing To Resume Limited Domestic And International Flights From August 17

Nepal Is Preparing To Resume Limited Domestic And International Flights From August 17

July 28, 2020, 8:43 a.m.

Raj Kumar Chhetry, spokesperson Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), has said that it had completed all preparations to resume commercial aviation service from August 17 with limited flights in both domestic and international sectors reports The Rising Nepal Daily.

Yograj Kanel, spokesperson of Airlines Operators Association Nepal (AOAN), said that 15 to 30 domestic flights serving maximum 350 passengers from TIA would be conducted in the first week after the resumption of domestic flights.

All airlines operators have approved their Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) from the CAAN as a preparation to operate their service from August 17 reports the daily.

The government had recently announced to resume the domestic and international aviation services from August 17.

Chhetry said that both domestic and international flights would be resumed for limited numbers for the implementation of health protocol in the time of pandemic. He, however, said that the number of flights to conduct in a day is yet to be finalised.

Airports and concerned airlines companies have prepared the standard operating procedures (SOP) as per the guidelines issued by the CAAN to maintain health protocols to combat the spread of COVID-19, he said.

Although the number of flights per day is yet to be finalised from the CAAN and the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, it will be appropriate to operate 10 to 15 international flights per day on the basis of available space and to implement the SOP.

A meeting of the airlines operators and CAAN has decided to operate domestic airlines from 6 AM to 6 PM and handle maximum 300 passengers per hour for the first week after the resumption of aviation service.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Reports 53 COVID-19 New Cases
Jul 28, 2020
Nepal Added 311 New Cases Of COVID-19, Total Case Count Reaches 19,063
Jul 28, 2020
Geologists Recommend Shift 10 Houses In Durlung
Jul 28, 2020
Four Persons Die In Landslide In Baglung
Jul 28, 2020
Nepal To Sign Extradition Treaty With Neighbors, Friendly Countries
Jul 28, 2020

More on Economy

IFC Calls For Safeguarding The Environment And Livelihoods In Trishuli River Basin By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
Eastern Chitwan To Receive Reliable, Regular And Qualitative Electricity By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Nepal-India Cooperation In Hydroelectricity Sector Discussed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago
Gold Prices Today Surge, Hit New Highs Again, Silver Rises Further By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago
Nepal Repatriated Over 34000 Migrant Workers From Gulf By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 8 hours ago
World Bank Projects Nepal’s Growth At 2.1 Percent In FY2021 Due To The Pandemic By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 20 hours ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Reports 53 COVID-19 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 28, 2020
Nepal Added 311 New Cases Of COVID-19, Total Case Count Reaches 19,063 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 28, 2020
Geologists Recommend Shift 10 Houses In Durlung By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 28, 2020
Baloch, Sindhi Pro-Freedom Organisations To Form United Front To fight Pak By Agencies Jul 28, 2020
Four Persons Die In Landslide In Baglung By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 28, 2020
Xi Jinping Plans To Control Pakistan's Politics, Economy Via CPEC Authority By Agencies Jul 28, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75