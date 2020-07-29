Heavy Rain Likely Over many Places Of Nepal Including Province 1, 2, Bagmati and Karnali

The axis of monsoon trough has reached the foothills of the Himalayas from west to east. A north south trough is extending from Bihar to North coastal and the cyclonic circulation has formed over the south east Bay of Bengal A western disturbance is over north Pakistan and adjoining area as a cyclonic circulation.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning to occur at many places of the country, chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Gandaki Province, Province 5 and Sudur Pashchim Province , at one or two places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Karnali Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. During the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rains are likely over many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Province 1, Gandaki Province, Province 5 and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of Province 2, Bagmati Province and Karnali Province.