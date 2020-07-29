Kalapani Is Nepal’s Territory, Our Citizens Are Free To Go There: Ministry Of Home Affairs

In reply to a letter to the Indian side which expressed concern over the growing illegal activities of Nepali citizens in Kalapani, Limpiyadhura, Chief District Officer of Darchula said that Kalapani Is Nepal’s territory and our citizens can free to go there.

In his letter chief district officer, Sarad Pokharel said that Limpiyadhura and Lipulek is Nepal’s territory, no one can stop our citizens visiting their territory and Indian authority has no reason to express objection over it.

Following the publication of the new Nepali map including Lipulek and Limpiryadhura and Kalapani in its map, Nepal-India relations have chilled. With the direction from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Chief District Officer wrote a letter to the Indian side.

Following the inclusion of the area within Nepal’s territory, the activities of Nepalese security personal intensified,