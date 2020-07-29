Kathmandu Valley Added 15 New COVID-19 Cases On Wednesday

Kathmandu Valley Added 15 New COVID-19 Cases On Wednesday

July 29, 2020, 5:29 p.m.

Despite several efforts of the government, there is no sign to recede the numbers of COVID-19 cases in Kathmandu. As the cases has started to rise, the time has come for authority to strictly monitor and implement safety protocol in public places.

If the numbers of cases continue to rise, the time is not far to see Kathmandu is turning into a major hotspot of COVID-19 in near future.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 15 new cases of COVID-19 in Kathmandu Valley on Wednesday.

0ut of 210 cases, Kathmandu reported 14 cases and Lalitpur 1. Today Doti reported the heighest number of cases with 39 followed by Parsa 34, Baitadi and Mahhotari 15 each.

He said that the new cases were detected in Morang 8, Sunsari 1, Saptari 2, Sarlahi 1, Dhanusa 12, Dhading 7, Kapilvastu 2, Nawalparasi (East) 2, Rautahat 1, Baglung 7, Syangja 2, Myagdi 2, Tanahun 1, Surkhet 1, Kailali 8 and Kanchanpur 8.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 19,273 including 14,021 cases of recovery and 49 death cases.

Professor Dr. Gautam said that 6,037 Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests performed in the last 24 hours and 210 persons were found with the virus infection.

The recovery rate now stands at 72.07 per cent. Currently, there are 5,360 active cases of COVID-19 and 14,471 are in quarantine.

Professor Dr. Gautam said that there are 226 active case in Province 1 followed by 1982 in province 2,483 in Bagmati, 288 in Gandaki, 401 in province 5, 302 in Karnali and 1521 in Sudurpaschim.

