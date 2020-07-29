Nepal’s Total Of COVID-19 Cases Reaches 19273 With 210 New Cases

Nepal’s Total Of COVID-19 Cases Reaches 19273 With 210 New Cases

July 29, 2020, 4:51 p.m.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 210 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. More

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 19,273 including 14,021 cases of recovery and 49 death cases.

Professor Dr. Gautam said that 6,037 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests performed in the last 24 hours and 210 persons were found with the virus infection.

He said that in 5,032 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests performed in the last 24 hours 311 persons were found with the virus infection.

According to Professor Dr. Gautm, 121 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus.

The recovery rate now stands at 72.08 percent. Currently, there are 5,129 active cases of virus infection and 15,331 people, mostly the returnees from abroad, are in quarantine.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Added 15 New COVID-19 Cases On Wednesday
Jul 29, 2020
The Embassy of Israel Sends Medical Supplies In Province 2 To Help The Fight Against COVID-19
Jul 29, 2020
Hundreds Of Millions Of Family Farmers In Asia-Pacific Need Help To Ensure Food Security In The Face Of Pandemic
Jul 29, 2020
Sunil Bahadur Thapa Appointed Joint General Secretary Of Nepali Congress
Jul 29, 2020
Himalayan Airlines Provides PCR Machine And Other Medical Equipments To AMDA Hospital Damak And CCMC Gulmi
Jul 29, 2020

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Added 15 New COVID-19 Cases On Wednesday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 26 minutes ago
Nepal’s Lower Number Of COVID-19 May Be The Lull Before The Storm: WHO Representative To Nepal By Agencies 11 hours, 15 minutes ago
China Reports Most COVID-19 Cases Since April By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 43 minutes ago
An Additional 3.9 Million Children Under 5 Could Suffer From Wasting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Kathmandu Valley Reports 53 COVID-19 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Nepal Added 311 New Cases Of COVID-19, Total Case Count Reaches 19,063 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago

The Latest

The Embassy of Israel Sends Medical Supplies In Province 2 To Help The Fight Against COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 29, 2020
Hundreds Of Millions Of Family Farmers In Asia-Pacific Need Help To Ensure Food Security In The Face Of Pandemic By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 29, 2020
Sunil Bahadur Thapa Appointed Joint General Secretary Of Nepali Congress By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 29, 2020
Himalayan Airlines Provides PCR Machine And Other Medical Equipments To AMDA Hospital Damak And CCMC Gulmi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 29, 2020
East West Grand Canal Of Nepal, Part II By Ambika P. Adhikari, Shiva Gautam,Om Raut, Keshav Bhattarai, Keshab Sharma Jul 29, 2020
Kalapani Is Nepal’s Territory, Our Citizens Are Free To Go There: Ministry Of Home Affairs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 29, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75