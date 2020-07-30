Coronavirus Outbreak Accelerating Globally With 16.8 Million

July 30, 2020, 8:05 a.m.

There are now over 16.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases globally, with over 662,000 fatalities and more than 9.8 million recoveries, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University.

Brazil reports record daily cases, deaths; US deaths pass 150,000; Victoria set to announce record cases.

The world's two worst-affected countries have reported new highs for coronavirus deaths and cases.

Deaths from coronavirus across the United States have surpassed 150,000, with Florida, California and Texas among a number of states reporting record daily fatalities.

Authorities in Brazil have also reported the country's highest-ever number of deaths in a single day (1,595), as well as confirming the highest number of daily cases.

