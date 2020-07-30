Coronavirus Outbreak Accelerating Globally With 16.8 Million

There are now over 16.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases globally, with over 662,000 fatalities and more than 9.8 million recoveries, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University.

Brazil reports record daily cases, deaths; US deaths pass 150,000; Victoria set to announce record cases.

The world's two worst-affected countries have reported new highs for coronavirus deaths and cases.

Deaths from coronavirus across the United States have surpassed 150,000, with Florida, California and Texas among a number of states reporting record daily fatalities.

Authorities in Brazil have also reported the country's highest-ever number of deaths in a single day (1,595), as well as confirming the highest number of daily cases.

More than 16.8 million people around the world have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus. Some 9.9 million patients have recovered, and nearly 663,000 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.