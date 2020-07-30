Hotel And Restaurant Resume From Today

Hotel And Restaurant Resume From Today

July 30, 2020, 3:22 p.m.

With the government decision to resume the hotel business from July 30, hotels and restaurants closed for the past four months due to lockdown are resuming their business from today reports Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS).

According to national news agency, offices related to trekking, travel and mountaineering are coming into operation in view of tourism season. The tourism entrepreneurs plan to take the business ahead by following the health protocol with new enthusiasm after the end of lockdown.

First Vice-Chairperson of Hotel Association of Nepal (HAN), Binayak Shah, said that there is still dilemma about the different matters whether or not the foreign tourists visiting Nepal have to stay in quarantine.

As the government has decided to resume domestic and international flights from August 17, there are virtually no chances now to see tourist said RSS.

For now hotel entrepreneurs are making plan to bring only 10 per cent service of the full capacity of their business into operation in the initial phase reports news agency.

.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nirmala Panta Rape And Murder Case: Eight Police Personal Alleged In The Case Acquitted
Jul 30, 2020
Kathmandu Valley’s COVID-19 Records 45 Cases
Jul 30, 2020
Nepal’s COVID-19 Cases Reaches 19,547 With 274 New Cases
Jul 30, 2020
Floods Inundated Over 6000 Houses In Eastern Kailali
Jul 30, 2020
Parliament Should Decide On MCA: Finance Minister Dr. Khtiwada
Jul 30, 2020

More on Tourism

Himalaya Airlines To Start Fourth Phase Of Repatriation Flights From July 30 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago
World Tourism Remains At A Standstill As 100 Percent Of Countries Impose Restrictions On Travel All Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 months, 2 weeks ago
Third Repatriation Flight Of The French Nationals, Their Families And Other Europeans And Non-European Nationals By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 months, 4 weeks ago
Chinese Tourists Request Nepal Tourism Board To Make Arrangements To Return Home By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 months ago
Himalaya Airlines Contributes Rs 10 Million To Government COVID–19 Fund By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 months, 2 weeks ago
Kathmandu Marriot Hotel Lights Up In Love And Hope By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 months, 3 weeks ago

The Latest

Nirmala Panta Rape And Murder Case: Eight Police Personal Alleged In The Case Acquitted By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 30, 2020
Kathmandu Valley’s COVID-19 Records 45 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 30, 2020
Nepal’s COVID-19 Cases Reaches 19,547 With 274 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 30, 2020
Floods Inundated Over 6000 Houses In Eastern Kailali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 30, 2020
Parliament Should Decide On MCA: Finance Minister Dr. Khtiwada By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 30, 2020
Jammu And Kashmir: Various Development Projects In Srinagar Ease People’s Lives By Agencies Jul 30, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75