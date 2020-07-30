Hotel And Restaurant Resume From Today

With the government decision to resume the hotel business from July 30, hotels and restaurants closed for the past four months due to lockdown are resuming their business from today reports Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS).

According to national news agency, offices related to trekking, travel and mountaineering are coming into operation in view of tourism season. The tourism entrepreneurs plan to take the business ahead by following the health protocol with new enthusiasm after the end of lockdown.

First Vice-Chairperson of Hotel Association of Nepal (HAN), Binayak Shah, said that there is still dilemma about the different matters whether or not the foreign tourists visiting Nepal have to stay in quarantine.

As the government has decided to resume domestic and international flights from August 17, there are virtually no chances now to see tourist said RSS.

For now hotel entrepreneurs are making plan to bring only 10 per cent service of the full capacity of their business into operation in the initial phase reports news agency.

.