Nirmala Panta Rape And Murder Case: Eight Police Personal Alleged In The Case Acquitted

Kanchanpur District Court has acquitted eight police personnel who were accused of destroying the evidence and exercising torture in Nirmala Panta rape and murder case.

The then Superintendent of Police (SP) of Kanchanpur Dilliraj Bista, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Angoor GC, DSP Gyan Bahadur Sethi, Inspector Ekindra Bahadur Khadka, Inspector Jagadish Prasad Bhatta, Sub Inspector (SI) Hari Sigh Dhami, Ram Singh Dhami, and Constable Chandani Saud had been taken to the court for allegedly destroying evidence.

The court issued the verdict today whereby the accused were acquitted of the charges, according to registrar Yaduraj Sharma at the district court. Nirmala Panta’s mother Durga Devi Panta had filed cases accusing them of destroying evidence.

Prior to this, SP Bista was released on Rs one million bail, DSP GC, DSP Sethi and Inspector Khadka, three each on Rs 900,000, Inspector Bhatta on Rs 400,000, SI Hari Singh on Rs 350,000, SI Ram Singh on Rs 300,000 and constable Saud on Rs 250,000.

