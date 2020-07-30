Today Is Shrawan 15, Kheer Day In Nepal

Sharawan 15 (July 30/31) in Nepal is a known for day as Kheer Khani Din which literally meaning as a day to eat rice pudding. According to Nepal Tourism Board website Shrawan 15, also known as Kheer Khane Din, marks the end of the paddy planting season.

It is celebrated in grand fashion to commemorate the accomplishments of farmers, who work hard throughout that period. However, Shrawan 15 would be incomplete without the delectable kheer.

Kheer is a sweet rice pudding that is considered a pure and holy food. As delicious as it is, it is quite easy to prepare and is loved by all. On this day, families first offer kheer to their gods, and then gather to feast on the delicious kheer.

Known as a day of end of rice planting, Shrawan month is considered as the holy month. Among different festivals in Nepal, this Kheer Khane Din is also one of those festivals where the family and the relatives unite and reunites to share the joy and happiness of being into a family.

Khir is a special dish of Nepal and usually, a very integral part of dishes served in different kind of ceremonies and parties in Nepal. Kheer is not only an important dish in Nepali traditional cuisines but also a vital food item prepared during the festivals.

Nepalese are fond of eating sweets or confectioneries after meals and kheer are one of the deserts in the Nepalese families. Sometimes, they even take Kheer as their snacks without any special occasion. The preparation method of Kheer is very easy. Here are brief details of preparing Kheer at home.

Khir is made of Rice, Milk, Sugar, Ghee, Dried fruits like Raisins, Cashew nut, Almonds, Cardamom and Black pepper

During Asar and Shrawan months, the farmers enjoy paddy farming and pray for the good harvest. Shrawan month is the end of the harvest period. On the 15th (fifteenth) of Shrawan month, people celebrate this day by worshipping the deities and by offering Kheer as Prasad. Kheer is considered as the purest and holy treat enjoying its delicious taste. Kheer Khane Din is the day of achievement for the farmers.

