COVID-19 Pandemic Is One Big Wave And Not Seasonal Like Influenza: WHO

The World Health Organization said on Tuesday that the COVID-19 pandemic is "one big wave" and not seasonal like influenza.

July 30 marks six months since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a public health emergency of global concern due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The virus has killed more than 669,000 people worldwide with more than 17 million cases confirmed.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the WHO said Thursday during a briefing in Geneva, "We must all learn to live with the virus," he added, "and to take the steps necessary to live our lives while protecting ourselves and others – especially those at highest risk of Covid-19."