COVID-19 Pandemic Is One Big Wave And Not Seasonal Like Influenza: WHO

The World Health Organization said on Tuesday that the COVID-19 pandemic is "one big wave" and not seasonal like influenza.
July 30 marks six months since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a public health emergency of global concern due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The virus has killed more than 669,000 people worldwide with more than 17 million cases confirmed.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the WHO said Thursday during a briefing in Geneva, "We must all learn to live with the virus," he added, "and to take the steps necessary to live our lives while protecting ourselves and others – especially those at highest risk of Covid-19."
VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75