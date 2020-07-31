COVID-19 Pandemic Is One Big Wave And Not Seasonal Like Influenza: WHO

COVID-19 Pandemic Is One Big Wave And Not Seasonal Like Influenza: WHO

July 31, 2020, 7:43 a.m.

The World Health Organization said on Tuesday that the COVID-19 pandemic is "one big wave" and not seasonal like influenza.

July 30 marks six months since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a public health emergency of global concern due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The virus has killed more than 669,000 people worldwide with more than 17 million cases confirmed.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the WHO said Thursday during a briefing in Geneva, "We must all learn to live with the virus," he added, "and to take the steps necessary to live our lives while protecting ourselves and others – especially those at highest risk of Covid-19."

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Government Announces Restriction To Entry Into Capital Kathmandu At Night
Jul 31, 2020
Three Persons Died In Birgunj Due To Coronavirus
Jul 31, 2020
Kuwait Bans Entry Of Nepalese And Six Other Countries
Jul 31, 2020
Republicans Openly Challenge Trump's Tweet On Delaying Election
Jul 31, 2020
Global COVID-19 Deaths Surpass Over 667,000: Johns Hopkins University
Jul 31, 2020

More on Health

Three Persons Died In Birgunj Due To Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 31 minutes ago
Global COVID-19 Deaths Surpass Over 667,000: Johns Hopkins University By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 13 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley’s COVID-19 Records 45 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 18 minutes ago
Nepal’s COVID-19 Cases Reaches 19,547 With 274 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 3 minutes ago
Coronavirus Outbreak Accelerating Globally With 16.8 Million Infections By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Added 15 New COVID-19 Cases On Wednesday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago

The Latest

Government Announces Restriction To Entry Into Capital Kathmandu At Night By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 31, 2020
Kuwait Bans Entry Of Nepalese And Six Other Countries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 31, 2020
China Warns India Against 'Forced Decoupling' Of Their Economies By Reuters Jul 31, 2020
Republicans Openly Challenge Trump's Tweet On Delaying Election By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 31, 2020
Weather Forecast For July 31 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 31, 2020
Nirmala Panta Rape And Murder Case: Eight Police Personal Alleged In The Case Acquitted By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 30, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75