Kuwait Bans Entry Of Nepalese And Six Other Countries

Although Kuwait will lift the ban on international travel and allow its citizens and residents to travel to and from the country starting from August 1, it Bans entry to residents from Nepal, Iran, Bangladesh, The Philippines, India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Kuwait will lift the ban on international travel and allow its citizens and residents to travel to and from the country starting from August 1 excluding a few countries, the Center for Government Communication (CGC) said on Thursday.

“Citizens and residents of the country are allowed to travel to and from Kuwait, except for residents coming from the following countries: Bangladesh, Philippines, India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Iran and Nepal,” the CGC said in a tweet.

Kuwait had suspended all commercial flights to and from Kuwait International Airport in mid-March as part of the government’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The country’s tally stands at 65,903 confirmed coronavirus cases, 56,467 recoveries and 444 deaths as of Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health.

On Saturday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) launched the “Kuwait-Musafer” app to assist travelers flying to and from Kuwait amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also highlighted the coronavirus preventative health protocols for passengers flying to and from Kuwait International Airport. Obtain a negative coronavirus test result from a certified lab.

Kuwaiti nationals must have health insurance which covers the duration of travel and covers the cost of treating coronavirus. Adhere to preventative measures including wearing face masks and gloves, using hand sanitizers and practicing social distancing.

Arriving Passengers

Register an account on the “Shlonik” app before boarding the flight. Obtain a negative coronavirus PCR test result from a certified lab, which is valid for 96 hours from the date of the test. All arriving passengers must self-isolate at home for 14 days.

Temperature checks will be conducted before boarding the plane and upon arrival. Random PCR tests will be conducted for 10 percent of the passengers of each flight upon arrival.

