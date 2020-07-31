MoPH Warned Possibility Of Wide Community Transmission Of COVID-19, Kathmandu Valley Added 38 New Cases

July 31, 2020, 6:43 p.m.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has urged people to strictly follow the safety protocol to stop the spread of COVID-19. He has warned that there is a high risk of the possibility of community transmission given the current trends of Nepal

He admitted that there are rampant violations of safety measures, loose check-up in border points, and unauthorized entry of people from neighboring countries given the recent examples of 18 positive cases in the laborers who were brought from India without informing the security personal and others.

He said that recently the spread has increased in the people working in a group like in hospitals, police and offices of public gathering. Professor Dr. Gautam also said that the possibility of over-saturation of medical facilities in case of high-level spreading.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) has confirmed 38 new cases of COVID-19 in Kathmandu valley today.

In 10,768 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests performed across the nation in the last 24 hours, 38 positive cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the Kathmandu valley, informed Dr. Jageshwor Gautam in the daily press briefing on Friday.

Of the 38 positive cases of COVID-19, 32 were detected in Kathmandu, five were detected in Lalitpur and one was detected in Bhaktapur.

On Thursday, 45 cases of virus infection were recorded in the Kathmandu valley.

According to Professor Dr. Gautm, 151 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus.

Moreover, 224 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded across the nation on Friday, taking the national COVID-19 tally to 19,772 including 14,399 cases of recovery and 56 death cases.

The new cases were detected in Jhapa 13, Morang 15, Dhanusa 1, Bara 4, Sarlahi 1, Parsa 41, Rautahat 3, Bajhang 25, Kailali 15, Nuwakot, Lalitpur, Nawalparasi (East), Makwanpur, Darchula, Kanchanpur, Saptari, Bhaktapur, Kaski, Myagdi, Tanahun, Gulmi, Rupandehi, Banke, Dailekh, Dang, Baitadi and Doti.

Meanwhile, 151 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in various health facilities across the nation have been discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection, said Dr. Gautam. The recovery rate now stands at 72.08 percent.

He said that the new infections were confirmed after testing 10,768 specimens through the PCR method across the country in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 5316 are in isolation and 12111 are under quarantine. On Thursday, Nepal’s COVID-19 tally reached 19,547 with 274 new recorded cases. E-paper

