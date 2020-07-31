NIBL Bagged An Award Of Recognition From IFC

Nepal Investment Bank Limited (NIBL), one of the largest private sector bank in Nepal bagged an “Award of Recognition” from International Financial Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, for “2019 Best Partner in Low Income IDA Countries, South Asia”, for maximum volume of trade finance from Nepal under Global Trade Finance Program (GTFP).

IFC partnered with Nepal Investment Bank to promote Trade Finance in Nepal to enable the bank to enhance its support for local enterprises and help boost international trade opportunities. IFC’s Trade Finance support enabled the country’s corporate and small and medium enterprise sector to increase their share of global trade and get recognized by a wider range of correspondent banks globally. The network facilitates transactions in challenging markets, promotes competitive financing, and builds correspondent bank relationships with new institutions at low risk.

International Development Association (IDA), involved on ending extreme poverty and boosting shared prosperity, is critical for South Asia, world’s fastest growing region to deliver sustained and inclusive growth, human capital development and resilience.

NIBL has been catering to its customer from 82 branches, 124 ATMs, 17 extension counters, 10 revenue collection counters and 56 branchless banking counters. The bank, being the recipient of five Financial Times Bank of the Year awards for exemplary service and business, was accredited with Euromoney awards for “Best Bank 2018” from the international publication - Euromoney. Further,ICRA Nepal (International Credit Rating Agency- Nepal) has given the bank a credit rating of “A”.