Three Persons Died In Birgunj Due To Coronavirus

Three persons including Chief Executive Officer of Jagdamba Enterprises died due to coronavirus. This is the single-day highest death caused by a coronavirus.
A fifty-six years CEO, an Indian citizen, died at ventilator in Gandak special coronavirus special hospital. He was heart patients. Two other employees of Jagdamba Enterprises were also infected by a coronavirus.
Along with CEO, a thirty-five years old youth from Nagwa and a seventy years old person from chhapkaiya also died in Birgunj according to Madan Upadhyaya, superintendent of Narayani Zonal Hospital.
Following this, the death toll reaches 55 in Nepal.
