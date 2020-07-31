Three Persons Died In Birgunj Due To Coronavirus

Three persons including Chief Executive Officer of Jagdamba Enterprises died due to coronavirus. This is the single-day highest death caused by a coronavirus.

A fifty-six years CEO, an Indian citizen, died at ventilator in Gandak special coronavirus special hospital. He was heart patients. Two other employees of Jagdamba Enterprises were also infected by a coronavirus.

Along with CEO, a thirty-five years old youth from Nagwa and a seventy years old person from chhapkaiya also died in Birgunj according to Madan Upadhyaya, superintendent of Narayani Zonal Hospital.

Following this, the death toll reaches 55 in Nepal.