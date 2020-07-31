Three Persons Died In Birgunj Due To Coronavirus

Three Persons Died In Birgunj Due To Coronavirus

July 31, 2020, 10:22 a.m.

Three persons including Chief Executive Officer of Jagdamba Enterprises died due to coronavirus. This is the single-day highest death caused by a coronavirus.

A fifty-six years CEO, an Indian citizen, died at ventilator in Gandak special coronavirus special hospital. He was heart patients. Two other employees of Jagdamba Enterprises were also infected by a coronavirus.

Along with CEO, a thirty-five years old youth from Nagwa and a seventy years old person from chhapkaiya also died in Birgunj according to Madan Upadhyaya, superintendent of Narayani Zonal Hospital.

Following this, the death toll reaches 55 in Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Government Announces Restriction To Entry Into Capital Kathmandu At Night
Jul 31, 2020
Kuwait Bans Entry Of Nepalese And Six Other Countries
Jul 31, 2020
Republicans Openly Challenge Trump's Tweet On Delaying Election
Jul 31, 2020
COVID-19 Pandemic Is One Big Wave And Not Seasonal Like Influenza: WHO
Jul 31, 2020
Global COVID-19 Deaths Surpass Over 667,000: Johns Hopkins University
Jul 31, 2020

More on Health

COVID-19 Pandemic Is One Big Wave And Not Seasonal Like Influenza: WHO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 10 minutes ago
Global COVID-19 Deaths Surpass Over 667,000: Johns Hopkins University By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 13 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley’s COVID-19 Records 45 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 18 minutes ago
Nepal’s COVID-19 Cases Reaches 19,547 With 274 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 3 minutes ago
Coronavirus Outbreak Accelerating Globally With 16.8 Million Infections By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Added 15 New COVID-19 Cases On Wednesday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago

The Latest

Government Announces Restriction To Entry Into Capital Kathmandu At Night By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 31, 2020
Kuwait Bans Entry Of Nepalese And Six Other Countries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 31, 2020
China Warns India Against 'Forced Decoupling' Of Their Economies By Reuters Jul 31, 2020
Republicans Openly Challenge Trump's Tweet On Delaying Election By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 31, 2020
Weather Forecast For July 31 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 31, 2020
Nirmala Panta Rape And Murder Case: Eight Police Personal Alleged In The Case Acquitted By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 30, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75