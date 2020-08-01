Monsoon Remains Active, More Rain Likely In Province 1,2 Gndaki, Province 5 And Sudur Paschim

Aug. 1, 2020, 6:49 a.m.

The axis of Monsoon trough is over close to southern parts of Nepal and trough is extending from east to west. There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1, Province 2, Gandaki Province, Province 5 and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, during the next 24 hours, Generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Province 2, Gandaki Province, Province 5 and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

During the next 24 hours, monsoon will remain active over Nepal with heavy to moderate rains are likely over few places. Light to moderate rains were recorded at many places with heavy rainfall at some places in these parts.

