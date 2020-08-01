Six New COVID-19 Cases Added In Kathmandu Valley

Six New COVID-19 Cases Added In Kathmandu Valley

Aug. 1, 2020, 5:34 p.m.

Despite going down the numbers today compared to the last week, Kathmandu valley’s risk to turn another hotspot for COVID-19 is yet to decline. Given the rampant violations of safety protocol by the people, the cases can spike at any day and at any time.

In his regular media briefing, professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population has urged people to strictly abide the protocol to avoid infections.

He said that of the 315 new cases of COVID-19, six were detected in Kathmandu valley. Out of them,5 in Kathmandu and one in Bhaktapur.

The new cases were detected in Sunsari, Jhapa, Ilam, Siraha, Udayapur, Morang, Saptari, Bara, Parsa, Rautahat, Bajhang, Achcham, Kailali, Kanchanpur, Kathmandu, Kavrepalanchowk, Ramechhap, Bhaktapur, Kaski, Rupandehi and Salyan.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Chinese President Xi Says He Attaches Importance To The China-Nepal Relations
Aug 01, 2020
Nepal’s Total Tally of COVID-19 Surges To 20,086 With 315 New Cases
Aug 01, 2020
Nepali And Chinese Leaders Exchange Congratulations On 65th Anniversary Of Diplomatic
Aug 01, 2020
Biratnagar Metropolis Announces Complete Lockdown Till August 17
Aug 01, 2020
41 Died In Punjab Consuming Spurious Liquor
Aug 01, 2020

More on Health

Nepal’s Total Tally of COVID-19 Surges To 20,086 With 315 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 39 minutes ago
Biratnagar Metropolis Announces Complete Lockdown Till August 17 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 17 minutes ago
COVID-19 Cases Reaches Over 17.3 Globally And More Than 10 Million Recovery By Agencies 10 hours, 31 minutes ago
Global Coronavirus Outbreak Is Sort Of Disaster: WHO Chief By Agencies 10 hours, 37 minutes ago
MoPH Warned Possibility Of Wide Community Transmission Of COVID-19, Kathmandu Valley Added 38 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 58 minutes ago
Nepal Records 224 COVID-19 With Total Stand At 19771 On Friday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Chinese President Xi Says He Attaches Importance To The China-Nepal Relations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 01, 2020
The Impacts Of COVID-19 On Women-Owned Businesses By Novela Acharya Aug 01, 2020
Nepali And Chinese Leaders Exchange Congratulations On 65th Anniversary Of Diplomatic By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 01, 2020
41 Died In Punjab Consuming Spurious Liquor By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 01, 2020
There Were Heavy Rains In Bagmati And Gandak Catchment of Nepal, More Floods In Bihar: Sanjay Kumar Jha Bihar Water Resources Minister By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 01, 2020
Monsoon Remains Active, More Rain Likely In Province 1,2 Gndaki, Province 5 And Sudur Paschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 01, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75