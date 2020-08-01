Six New COVID-19 Cases Added In Kathmandu Valley

Despite going down the numbers today compared to the last week, Kathmandu valley’s risk to turn another hotspot for COVID-19 is yet to decline. Given the rampant violations of safety protocol by the people, the cases can spike at any day and at any time.

In his regular media briefing, professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population has urged people to strictly abide the protocol to avoid infections.

He said that of the 315 new cases of COVID-19, six were detected in Kathmandu valley. Out of them,5 in Kathmandu and one in Bhaktapur.

The new cases were detected in Sunsari, Jhapa, Ilam, Siraha, Udayapur, Morang, Saptari, Bara, Parsa, Rautahat, Bajhang, Achcham, Kailali, Kanchanpur, Kathmandu, Kavrepalanchowk, Ramechhap, Bhaktapur, Kaski, Rupandehi and Salyan.