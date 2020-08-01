UNICEF Nepal Distributed Relief Materials To Flood Affected People In Kailali

UNICEF Nepal Distributed Relief Materials To Flood Affected People In Kailali

Aug. 1, 2020, 9:25 p.m.

At a time when thousands of people affected by recent flash flooding in Kailali, UNICEF has distributed 500 tarpaulins, 500 hygiene kits, together with buckets, mugs and water-purification tablets – which are being delivered to affected sites via rafts and boats.

Thousands of people have been affected by recent flash flooding in Kailali District, displacing many children and families from their homes and bringing life to a standstill at a time when communities are already struggling with the #COVID19 pandemic.

In Bhajani Municipality, one of the worst affected areas in the district, UNICEF has been working in coordination with local governments, other humanitarian partners and organizations to provide essential relief materials to communities in need.

So far, UNICEF has distributed 500 tarpaulins, 500 hygiene kits, together with buckets, mugs and water-purification tablets – which are being delivered to affected sites via rafts and boats.

Kaliali victim.jpg

Kalliali flood.jpg

Unicef Kailali.jpg

Unicef in Kailali.jpg

Photo source: UNICEF Nepal Facebook page

