Amitabh Bachchan Returns Home After Negative Of COVID-19 Test

Aug. 2, 2020, 8:04 p.m.

Amitabh Bachchan returned home on Sunday after he tested negative for Covid-19. The septuagenarian superstar was admitted to Nanavati Hospital from July 11 after he had tested positive along with his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan.

Junior Bachchan took to Twitter to inform their followers that his father has been discharged from hospital.

Abhishek test came out positive so he continues to remain in hospital. Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan showed mild symptoms and were admitted on July 11.

"My father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital.

He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him. I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise,"

Abhishek wrote on Twitter. I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital.

After 23 days of hospitalisation, Senior Bachchan, who has kept his fans and followers updated about his health, returns home after negative Covid-19 test; Abhishek still in hospital and progress and even taken on trolls from the hospital bed, is back home.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya initially showed no symptoms for Covid-19 after they tested positive but were admitted to Nanavati a few days later when they showed mild symptoms.

Various Agencies

