Only Twenty Percent Hotel Will Be Opened Now: Shreejana Rana

Aug. 2, 2020, 8:26 p.m.

Shreejana Rana, President of Hotel Association Nepal (HAN) said that there is no possibility to open hundred percent hotels now despite the government’s announcement to regularize the tourism sector.

President Rana said that 25 percent of hotels are going to be open now and the numbers will be added only after the resumption of international flights and numbers of tourists.

Talking to Deshsanchar, she said that it will be very difficult to open a hundred percent hotels at present conditions as the risk of corona continues. She said hotels will be gradually opened depending on the tourists.

She said that domestic tourism needs to promote given the present situation. She said that domestic tourism can support to sustain the tourism sector even in a limited scope.

“Domestic tourism is very important at the present situation. Our neighboring countries have already started domestic tourism realizing its importance,” said Rana.

