Rainfall Is Likely In Province 1, Bagmati, Gandaki and Sudur Paschim

Rainfall Is Likely In Province 1, Bagmati, Gandaki and Sudur Paschim

Aug. 2, 2020, 7:25 a.m.

A trough is extending east to west of India close to Nepal. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of the country. The axis of Monsoon trough is over Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. There chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of above provinces,

During the next 24 hours, monsoon will remain active over and there will be light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of the country. According to Meterological Forecasting Division, there are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Landslides Buried 35 Houses In Doti, 4 Die In Gulmi
Aug 02, 2020
Ciro Immobile Wins European Golden Boot
Aug 02, 2020
UNICEF Nepal Distributed Relief Materials To Flood Affected People In Kailali
Aug 01, 2020
Six New COVID-19 Cases Added In Kathmandu Valley
Aug 01, 2020
Chinese President Xi Says He Attaches Importance To The China-Nepal Relations
Aug 01, 2020

More on Weather

Monsoon Remains Active, More Rain Likely In Province 1,2 Gndaki, Province 5 And Sudur Paschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast For July 31 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Update And Forecast For July 30 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
Heavy Rain Likely Over many Places Of Nepal Including Province 1, 2, Bagmati and Karnali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago
Rain To Continue In Province 1, 2, Bagmati, Gandaki, Province 5, Karnali and Sudur Paschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 3 hours ago
Generally Cloudy And Rain Likely In Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Coronavirus Pandemic Is A 'Once-In-A-Century' Health Crisis: WHO By Agencies Aug 02, 2020
Landslides Buried 35 Houses In Doti, 4 Die In Gulmi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 02, 2020
Chinese Aircraft Grounded Due To Heavy Operational Loss: Nepal Airlines Corporation By Agencies Aug 02, 2020
ICIMD Warns Possibility Of Outburst Of Four Glacial Lakes In Sankhuwasabha By Agencies Aug 02, 2020
Arsenal Beats Chelsea 2-1 To Secure FA Cup By Agencies Aug 02, 2020
Ciro Immobile Wins European Golden Boot By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 02, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75