Rainfall Is Likely In Province 1, Bagmati, Gandaki and Sudur Paschim

A trough is extending east to west of India close to Nepal. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of the country. The axis of Monsoon trough is over Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. There chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of above provinces,

