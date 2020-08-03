Kathmandu Valley Reported 51 New COVID-19 Cases, Situation Getting Alarming

As it was expected, the COVID-19 tall is surging in Kathmandu valley with no sign of any relief or decline. The current state indicated that Kathmandu Valley is soon going to announce another phase of lockdown.

With the density of population and mobility of people higher, the recent trends have indicated that Kathmandu Valley will be the next major spiking reason.

Out of total 418 COVID-19 Cases, Kathmandu Valley has recorded 51 new cases on Monday exceeding Sunday’s 31 positives. Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 43 cases in Kathmandu followed by 2 in Lalitpur and 5 in Bhaktapur.

Professor Dr. Gautam said that Parsa reported the highest number of cases today with 71 followed by Kailali 67, Saptari 51, Morang 46, Mahottarai 31 and Dhanusha 30.

He said that the new cases were detected in Bara 4, Kanchanpur 8, Rasuwa 1, Rautahat 2, Chitwan 1, Dolakha 1, Kaski 8, Syangja 1, Rupandehi 1, Banke 8, Bardiya 1, Dang 1, Surkhet, Dailekh 1, Rukum (West) 2, Achcham 4.

He said that 7,637 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours. “Out of this test, 418 persons were identified with the virus infection,” said professor Dr. Gautam in the daily press briefing today.

The recovery rate stands at 72.1 percent and the death toll is 0.28 percent. Similarly, there are 5,732 active cases of COVID-19, which is 27.6 percent of the total cases of virus infection, and are in quarantine.

With this, the nation's COVID-19 caseload has reached 20,750 including 14,961 cases of recovery and 57 death cases.