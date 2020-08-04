With 62 New COVID-19 Cases, Kathmandu Valley Is Turning New Epicenter

With ending lockdown, Kathmandu Valley is gradually turning into the next epicenter of COVID-19 in Nepal. Out of 259 cases, Kathmandu Valley has reported 62 cases today.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 62 cases out of 259 new cases of COVID-19. With this Bagmati Province has 716 COVID-19 active cases. This is the third highest after Province 2727 and Sudur Paschimi 1555. Similarly, Province 5 has 335 followed by 334 in province 1, 295 in Karnali and 263 in Gandaki Province.

For the first time, Kathmandu district has recorded the highest number of infections. Out of 62, capital Kathmandu reports 48 cases on Tuesday. Bhaktapur reported 13 cases followed by Lalitpur 1. Kathmandu Valley reported 51 cases on Monday and 31 and Sunday.

Given the current trend, it indicated that Kathmandu Valley needs to go for another lockdown to reduce the cases. As most of the infected people are from police personal, there need to break the community infection chain.

The random testing conducted in Pharping, Nagdhunga and Sanga also showed an alarming situation. Out of the 10583 PCR test, 40 tested positive.

The new cases were detected in districts such as Sunsari 12, Jhapa 11, Morang 23, Siraha 1, Saptari 7, Sarlahi 26, Mahottari 15, Dhanusha,14, Bara 7, Parsa 1, Kailali 22, Kanchanpur, Rautahat 6, Nuwakot 2, , Rautahat, Tanahu 1, Chitwan 1, Kaski 2, Syangja 1, Gulmi 5, Rupandehi 9, Banke 11, Salyan 3, Kapilvstu 2 and Achcham 11.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 259 new cases of COVID-19. With this Nepal’s total cases reaches 21009. On Monday, Nepal reported 418 new cases of COVID-19.

Similarly, 65 patients discharged from the various hospitals following recovery. The recovery rate stands at 72.5 percent. With this, the nation's COVID-19 caseload has reached 21,009 including 15,026 cases of recovery and 58 deaths.

He said that 259 persons were identified with the virus infection in 7,687 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests which have been conducted in the last 24 hours.

He said that 406594 PCR tests have been conducted till July 4 with 21009 positive and 5925 active cases. There are 10452 in quarantine.