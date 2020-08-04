'No Silver Bullet' For Coronavirus, WHO Warns

'No Silver Bullet' For Coronavirus, WHO Warns

Aug. 4, 2020, 7:40 a.m.

The World Health Organization warned on Monday that there might never be a “silver bullet” for COVID-19 in the form of a perfect vaccine and that the road to normality would be long, with some countries requiring a reset of strategy.

More than 18.14 million people around the world are reported to have been infected with the disease and 688,080​ have died, according to a Reuters tally, with some nations that thought they were over the worst experiencing a resurgence.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and WHO emergencies head Mike Ryan exhorted nations to rigorously enforce health measures such as mask-wearing, social distancing, hand-washing and testing.

“The message to people and governments is clear: ‘Do it all’,” Tedros told a virtual news briefing from the U.N. body’s headquarters in Geneva. He said face masks should become a symbol of solidarity round the world.

“A number of vaccines are now in phase three clinical trials and we all hope to have a number of effective vaccines that can help prevent people from infection. However, there’s no silver bullet at the moment - and there might never be.”

The WHO head said that, while the coronavirus was the biggest health emergency since the early 20th century, the international scramble for a vaccine was also “unprecedented”.

But he underscored uncertainties. “There are concerns that we may not have a vaccine that may work, or its protection could be for just a few months, not more. But until we finish the clinical trials, we will not know.”

“THE WAY OUT IS LONG”

Ryan said countries with high transmission rates, including Brazil and India, needed to brace for a big battle: “The way out is long and requires a sustained commitment,” he said, calling for a “reset” of approach in some places.

“Some countries are really going to have to take a step back now and really take a look at how they are addressing the pandemic within their national borders,” he added.

Asked about the U.S. outbreak, which White House coronavirus experts say is entering a “new phase”, he said officials seemed to have set out the “right path” and it was not the WHO’s job to do so.

The WHO officials said an advance investigation team had concluded its China mission and laid out the groundwork for further efforts to identify the origins of the virus.

The study is one of the demands made by top donor the United States which plans to leave the body next year, accusing it of being too acquiescent to China.

A larger, WHO-led team of Chinese and international experts is planned next, including in the city of Wuhan, although the timing and composition of that was unclear. Ryan said China had already given some information but knowledge gaps remained.

Reuters

China Warns India Against 'Forced Decoupling' Of Their Economies
Jul 31, 2020
Record Numbers Of Coronavirus Cases In Every Global Region
Jul 25, 2020
China's Sinopharm Says Coronavirus Vaccine Could Be Ready By Year-End
Jul 23, 2020
India Reports Record 45,720 New Coronavirus Cases, Deaths Rise By 1,129
Jul 23, 2020
Bangladesh Approved A Third-Phase Trial Of A COVID-19 Vaccine Developed By China
Jul 20, 2020

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Reported 51 New COVID-19 Cases, Situation Getting Alarming By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 41 minutes ago
Nepal’s COVID-19 Cases Reaches To 20,750 With 418 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 12 minutes ago
Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Over 18 Million, 10.64 Million Recovered By Agencies 1 day, 2 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Reported 31 New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 19 hours ago
Nepal’s COVID-19 Tally Reaches 20,332 With 246 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 20 hours ago
Kathmandu’s Traffic Police Division Sealed Off To Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 20 hours ago

The Latest

CHANDRA PRASAD DHAKAL Reflections Of A Victor By Keshab Poudel Aug 04, 2020
FIFA President To Continue In Role Amid Criminal Investigation By Agencies Aug 04, 2020
Former Spanish King Juan Carlos I To Go Into Exile By Agencies Aug 04, 2020
Partly To Generally Cloudy Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 04, 2020
Gaijatra Festival 2020 Amid COVID-19: Importance And Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 03, 2020
KULMAN GHISING Rush For Work By A Correspondent Aug 03, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75