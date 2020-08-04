Partly To Generally Cloudy Across Nepal

Aug. 4, 2020, 7:04 a.m.

The axis of the monsoon trough extends to India close to southern parts of Nepal. Active Monsoon rains in all over Nepal and light to moderate rains will likely to occur at some places. Partly cloudy throughout the country however chances of becoming generally cloudy towards towards afternoon. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Province 2 and Bagmati Province and at a few places of Gandaki Province, Province 5, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

During the next 24 hours, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Province 2 and Bagmati Province and at a few places of Gandaki Province, Province 5, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. However, there are chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of Province 1, Province 2 and Bagmati Province.

