14 Districts Are Under Prohibitory Order In Nepal

Aug. 5, 2020, 5:37 p.m.

Prohibitory order has been issued in several parts of 14 districts across the country in a bid to contain the further spread of coronavirus reports Rastiya Samachar Samiti (RSS).

According to national news agency, the infections rate is rising with the lifting of lockdown since the night of July 21. It may be noted that respective districts and local levels have been given the right to impose lockdown or take other restrictive measures against the virus being based on the infections rate in the given territory.

According to the Home Ministry, the order has been issued in Saptari, Dhanusha, Nuwakot, Banke, Morang, Parsa, Bara, Mahottari, Jhapa, Sunsari, Bajhang, Darchula, Sarlahi and Syangja. Parsa, Bara and Sarlahi have opted for the indefinite prohibitory order while remaining districts decided to implement it for certain days.

