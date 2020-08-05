Nepal Confirms 381 COVID-19 News Cases, Total Reaches 21,390

Nepal Confirms 381 COVID-19 News Cases, Total Reaches 21,390

Aug. 5, 2020, 4:48 p.m.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 381 new cases of COVID-19. With this Nepal’s total cases reaches 21390. On Tuesday, Nepal reported 239 new cases of COVID-19.More

He said that 381 persons were identified with the virus infection in 6359 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests which have been conducted in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate stands at 70.8 per cent. With this, the nation's COVID-19 caseload has reached 21309 including 15156 cases of recovery and 58 deaths. There were 103 discharged today.

