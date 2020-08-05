Ram Has Connection With Nepal Through Janaki Mata: PM Modi

Prime Minster Narendra Modi has said that Ram has connected with Nepal through mother Janaki Mata (Sita). Addressing a function to mark the foundation laying ceremony, Prime Minister Modi said that Ram existed universally. He said that ram is everywhere.

Indian PM says Ram has a kindred connection with Nepal given Mata Sita was from the country.

Starting his speech with "Jai Siya Ram", Prime Minister Modi extended congratulations on the beginning of construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. "I am fortunate that I could join this auspicious occasion. Chants of Jai Siya Ram can be heard across the world."

To take part in the foundation laying ceremony, the Nepalese delegation led by Mahanta of Janaki Temple is in Ayodhya now.

Similarly, Janaki Temple Trust has also announced to celebrate the ceremony lightening the Janaki temple and religious function tonight in Janakpurdham

Beginning his speech with the slogan of “Jai Siya Ram,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it a historic occasion. “I am grateful to witness history being made. Crores of Indians cannot believe that this day has come. The entire country is in the spell of Lord Ram.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi today laid down a silver brick to mark the foundation ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Modi was among the 175 people present at the ceremony. He shared the dais with just four other people — RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, trust chief Nritya Gopaldas Maharaj, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, and CM Yogi Adityanath. Keeping in mind the pandemic, seating arrangements were made in accordance with social distancing principles. Before this, the prime minister along with Adityanath had offered prayers at Hanuman Garhi. Modi also paid a visit to Ram Janmabhoomi.