UN Says Coronavirus Has Disrupted Education Of 1 Billion Students

The United Nations chief Antonio Guterres said the COVID-19 outbreak has led to the largest disruption of education in history, with schools closed in more than 160 countries in mid-July, affecting over one billion students.

Millions of people on the main island of Luzon, including the capital Manila, went back into a partial lockdown for the next two weeks.

Latin America broke through five million confirmed cases of COVID-19, a Reuters tally showed, underscoring the region's position as the area of the world's hardest hit by the pandemic. It has already reported more than 200,000 deaths.

More than 18.3 million people around the world have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus as of Tuesday, up more than 280,000 in just one day. More than 10.9 million have recovered, and more than 695,000 have died.

Source: Aljazeera