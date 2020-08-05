With 62 New COVID-19 Cases, Kathmandu Valley’s Cases Continue To Surge

Aug. 5, 2020, 5:16 p.m.

Despite taking some steps, Kathmandu Valley has no sign to recede the number of COVID-19 cases. Every day the number of COVID-19 cases has been increasing.

Due to this, the total active case of Bagmati province stands at 785, the third-highest behind Province 2622 and Sudurpaschim 1844.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam Out of 381 total COVID-19 cases, Kathmandu Valley has reported 62 cases today. Kathmandu district recorded 57 and Lalitpur 5. Parsa has the highest number of cases today with 151 positives.

Given the current trend, it indicated that Kathmandu Valley needs to go for another lockdown to reduce the cases. As most of the infected people are from police personal, there need to break the community infection chain.

The new cases were detected in districts such as Sunsari 2, Ilam 2,Saptari 3, Morang 14, Udayapur 1, Sarlahi 5, Saptari 5, Mahottari 17, Siraha 2, Dhanusha12, Bara 28, Gorkha 3, Kapilvastu 9, Makwanpur 4,Rautahat 2,Dhading 2, Sindhupalchwok 1, Syanja 17,Baglung 2, Kaski 1,Banke 13, Dang 1, Surkhet 10, Kalikot 1 and Bajhang 11.

Nepal reported 259 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and 418 on Monday.

Moreover, 130 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus. The recovery rate now stands at 70.08 percent.

Currently, there are 6,174 active cases of COVID-19, and 9,925 people are in quarantine. With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 21,390 including 15,156 cases of recovery and 60 death cases.

