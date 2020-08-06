Heavy Rain Is Likely In Few Places Of Province 1, Bagmati, Gandaki And Province 5

Aug. 6, 2020, 6:59 a.m.

A well-mark monsoon low-pressure area is over south of Nepal. Due to this Meteorological parameters, monsoon current is still active in Nepal. Nepal may receive moderate to heavy showers in different parts of the region.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Gandaki Province, Province 5, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of Province 1, Province 2 and Bagmati Province , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1 and Gandaki Province.

During the next 24 hours, there will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the country. There are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5.

