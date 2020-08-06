Himalayan Airlines To Operate Chartered Flights To Qatar And Malaysia

Himalayan Airlines To Operate Chartered Flights To Qatar And Malaysia

Aug. 6, 2020, 4:51 p.m.

Himalaya Airlines is operating two chartered flights each to Malaysia and Qatar on August 8 and 9. In line with the Government of Nepal’s permission & authorization received to bring back Nepalese who are stranded in different countries due to Covid-19 pandemic.we will be operating Repatriation flight on Aug 08-09, 2020.

“Since there are a lot of specific details related to date, sector, fares and contact agents etc, to avoid any lapses in communication, we have compiled all the information in the tabulated format and sharing with you as a Notice instead of the regular press release format.”

Repatriation Flights 2020 - H9 Notice AUG 08-9 - English (1).jpg

