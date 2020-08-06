MoHA Announces Odd-Even Traffic Rule In Kathmandu Valley

Following the escalation of COVID-19 cases all over Nepal including Kathmandu, the government has decided to take certain precautionary measures. If things continue to get worse, the movement of people will likely to restrict further.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) has announced odd-even rule for all private and public vehicles, except essential services, in districts having more than 200 active COVID-19 cases including Kathmandu Valley.

In its press release, the MoHA notified that the decision would come into effect from Thursday, August 6.

Vehicle number plates with odd number at the last will be allowed to ply on road on odd days of Nepali calendar and even number plates on even days.

Similarly, the rule of prohibiting entry of vehicles in Kathmandu, except essential services, from 7:00 pm to 7:00 am will be implemented more effectively, the home ministry informed.