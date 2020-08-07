Kathmandu Valley’s District Administration Offices To Restrict The Non-Essential Activities From Sunday

The meeting of District Administration Offices and District Coordination Committees of three districts of Kathmandu Valley Kathmandu, Bhaktapur and Lalitpur has decided to control the activities of government and non-governmental offices as much as possible.

They have also decided to suspend all services except emergency ones for the next 15 days.

The District Level COVID-19 Control and Management Committees (CCMC) of all the three districts took the decision following the spread of coronavirus at the community level.

District Administration Offices have also decided to discontinue all the activities except essential works. The government has already decided to implement odd and even numbers vehicles and forbid the mobility of people from 9 pm to 5 am.

In the case of continual spreading, the CDOs of three districts are preparing to announce curfew.