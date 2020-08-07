Kathmandu Valley’s District Administration Offices To Restrict The Non-Essential Activities From Sunday

Kathmandu Valley’s District Administration Offices To Restrict The Activities From Sunday

Aug. 7, 2020, 4:16 p.m.

The meeting of District Administration Offices and District Coordination Committees of three districts of Kathmandu Valley Kathmandu, Bhaktapur and Lalitpur has decided to control the activities of government and non-governmental offices as much as possible.

They have also decided to suspend all services except emergency ones for the next 15 days.

The District Level COVID-19 Control and Management Committees (CCMC) of all the three districts took the decision following the spread of coronavirus at the community level.

District Administration Offices have also decided to discontinue all the activities except essential works. The government has already decided to implement odd and even numbers vehicles and forbid the mobility of people from 9 pm to 5 am.

In the case of continual spreading, the CDOs of three districts are preparing to announce curfew.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Gets 106 New COVID-19 Cases
Aug 07, 2020
Nepal Confirms 464 COVID-19 News Cases, Total Reaches 22214
Aug 07, 2020
Two Persons Die Due To COVID-19 At Patan Hospital
Aug 07, 2020
WORLD BANK Supporting Road Sector
Aug 07, 2020
Rajib Upadhya’s Book Cabals And Cartel Released
Aug 07, 2020

More on National

Rajib Upadhya’s Book Cabals And Cartel Released By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 39 minutes ago
IGP SHAILESH THAPA Top To Top By A Correspondent 1 day, 22 hours ago
MELAMCHI TUNNEL Strength Test By Keshab Poudel 2 days, 22 hours ago
KULMAN GHISING Rush For Work By A Correspondent 3 days, 22 hours ago
VERDICT ON POLYMER NOTES Witch Hunting Ends By A Correspondent 4 days, 7 hours ago
Major General Hamal Takes The Charge Of Head Of Mission And Force Commander Of UNDOF By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Gets 106 New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 07, 2020
Nepal Confirms 464 COVID-19 News Cases, Total Reaches 22214 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 07, 2020
Two Persons Die Due To COVID-19 At Patan Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 07, 2020
India Suffers Record Jump In COVID-19 Cases To Pass 2 Million By Reuters Aug 07, 2020
Sri Lanka's Election: President Rajapaksa’s Party Win By Landslide By Agencies Aug 07, 2020
TRISHULI RIVER BASIN Call For Protection By A Correspondent Aug 07, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75